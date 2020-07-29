Transcript for William Barr clashes with Democrats in hearing

Well, let's kick this off because yesterday house Democrats grilled attorney general William Barr in a fiery hearing on the hill accusing him of everything from ignoring systematic racism to targeting protesters to being a lack for you know who. Are you familiar with a 2008 tweet from the president who said Roger stone had shown guts for not testifying against him? No. You don't read his tweets? No. There are swastikas. I'm aware. Excuse me. This is my time, and I control it. You are aware of the certain kind of protesters, but when protesters in Michigan called for the governor of Michigan to be beheaded and shot and lynched, somehow you're not aware of that. Can we take a five-minute break, Mr. Chairman? You can certainly take a break, but -- You're a real class act. A real class act. Yes. Well, there was a lot to unpack from what went down yesterday. What were your takeaways, sunny? Well, I had a lot, but I want to focus on something that Barr said in his opening statement which was he said that according to statistics that the number of unarmed black men killed by police so far this year was only eight, and that the number of unarmed white men killed by police over the same time period was 11, and the implication I think was that this country is just making too much of the death of unarmed black men by police. He also said that he didn't believe that there was systemic racism within the police department, and what was really disconcerting for me is that he is supposed to be the top cop. He's supposed to be the chief law enforcement officer in this country, and it seemed to me that he didn't understand the system. He didn't understand what is going on in our country when it comes to the unarmed killing of black men, especially black he also, whoopi, mentioned that he started talking about the leading cause of death for young black males is homicide, and he kept on mentioning -- he mentioned that 90% are killed by other blacks, and he mentioned each of those lives matter. So again, that was sort of dog whistle in terms of black lives matter, all lives matter, and I was shocked that he didn't understand that homicide is intraracial. I say it on this show often. 84% of white victims were killed by white people. So he's talking about black on black crime when he knows that white on white crime exists when it comes toed homicides. More white people are killed by police, but black people are killed at a disproportionate rate. Black people are killed at a rate three times higher, and black people only make up 13% of the population. When you have in an opening statement by the attorney general of the United States, someone that is unleashing federal officers to squelch protesters of the killing of black men, and you have this man coming out saying he didn't believe in systemic racism and citing facts that are just skewed and misrepresenting the problem, I was stunned. I was confused. I was angry, and I was hurt by what I heard, and I think we're in a sorry state with that man as the attorney general. Well, it's kind of crazy what's happening in Oregon. It's like 85% white people so the idea that he's bringing all of this up, he's making an excuse for black people getting shot and saying, well, it's not that many. Actually, one black person getting shot by a policeman, one white person getting shot by a policeman is too many, okay? Anywho, did the Democrats accomplish what they wanted to, do you think, Sara? I don't think so. I found the whole thing rather frustrating, you know, these are congressional hearings. So at the very least, we should be able to hear the witness, and let him answer the questions he's asked, and I didn't really see a lot of that at all. These hearings in general I feel have become such performative spectacles for seemingly the politicians themselves where the goal is to get a sound bite or a gotcha moment or be included in some end of the day news reel, instead of getting the oversight which is what the hearings are supposed to be about. One thing that bothered me about the president is the way he behaves, the way he tweets and I thought it was well below the office of the president. Well, I expect congress to hold that same high bar, and the bickering and a lot of the back and forth I saw yesterday was disappointing at the very least. Right. And there certainly was enough rage to go around, but did anybody come out on top, joy, do you think? Oh, I thought the Democrats did a good job. Yes, you're right. They didn't let him answer a lot of the questions because what he does is he just talks and talks and talks and uses up the time and never really answers the question. So they were trying to pre-empt that. I think that's what they were doing, but to me, you know, I have been saying for three years now that the major sin that trump has committed is the lying, the lying, the lying, and more lying, and also, you know, saying that the press is fake news. All of that is very egregious, and it's right out of an autocrat's playbook to tell people that what they see is not the truth. Believe me or believe your eyes and trump has that, and now I noticed that Barr is also a liar just like his boss. For example, just one example, he said that he does not read trump's tweets. Now that is a blatant lie. It's a blatant lie. Around February he said, Barr told ABC news that he wants trump to stop tweeting and that the president's comments make it impossible to do his job. Well, if he doesn't read them, why is he so bent out of shape? And he's just lying, and so, you know, there were other things that went on yesterday, but to me, that is the major problem with this administration. They are liars, okay? Well, yes they are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.