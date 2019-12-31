This is ‘20/20!’

More
Happy New Year and welcome to 2020! We know Barbara Walters says it best, but some familiar faces from our family thought they’d give it a try too!
0:45 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This is ‘20/20!’
This is 20/20 yeah tens when he tried this is 20/20. I'm Bob while crews and this is 20/20. These these splendid play and they paint wasn't Clinton this is tricky treatments you now. These is 20/20. Isn't going to point this is 21 visit. Make no mistake this is 21 there's just wanted twenty good style. Toilets. This is 20/20 an inch one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Happy New Year and welcome to 2020! We know Barbara Walters says it best, but some familiar faces from our family thought they’d give it a try too!","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67989103","title":"This is ‘20/20!’","url":"/2020/video/2020--67989103"}