Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for This is ‘20/20!’
This is 20/20 yeah tens when he tried this is 20/20. I'm Bob while crews and this is 20/20. These these splendid play and they paint wasn't Clinton this is tricky treatments you now. These is 20/20. Isn't going to point this is 21 visit. Make no mistake this is 21 there's just wanted twenty good style. Toilets. This is 20/20 an inch one.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:45","description":"Happy New Year and welcome to 2020! We know Barbara Walters says it best, but some familiar faces from our family thought they’d give it a try too!","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67989103","title":"This is ‘20/20!’","url":"/2020/video/2020--67989103"}