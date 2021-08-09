Transcript for The 20/20 Diane Sawyer Event Special | Friday night on ABC

Being the knees and 9/11 yeah it's definitely not the traditional beaten process. It's almost like you work back where it's. On the eve of the twentieth anniversary of nine Atlanta. I'm a little bit of air comes from dying and so hair is it true what they say that you can remember someone can happen. Powerful new parents sound when you got through tragedy and brings out who you really are. Machine was my hair. Here with the mothers she gave during its lead us. Right after nine elevenths. And 1300. Sunglasses later. To use earlier we lose. New England and and look exactly like my father's sure. Own live through then the and continue on his legacy and ice I would just want one day. You know this strike if management twelve to slow and I think that's everyone's. I think I would let him know that like we're happy. And purity. Month Harris says there's still something broken that's you know and that's just part of how we exist. We carry it with us the key ingredient is being grateful thank god that I had a baby because they could make up every morning and be grateful for hand when. Everything in hockey news leg gifts. It'd but it comes to get a and some bullets and soon enough the stand lease. You've got his back. Cash cash. And the resilience. The street. I love. And. Moms they're simply here nothing cry I just appreciate everything she's done as result started this person I've ever. Think that he was. Let me. Live food yeah. Danny Ainge somewhere between each when he advanced sound you grieve so hard because you loved so hard. Dragging on EBC. And streamline.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.