Transcript for 20/20 Event Special ‘The Dating Game Killer’ airs Friday 9|8c on ABC

So attractive. Long. Confidence. And he's just about to make it. Prime time debut. Predatory. It is going when the creepiest moments into the this film. People. The serial killer. Serial killers and psychopathic people or they could be your next Ernie brown. And you wouldn't know. I'm central.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.