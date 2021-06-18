All-New 20/20 Event Special | Friday at 9/8c on ABC

Join John Qui&ntilde;ones as he follows the murder of a prominent doctor&rsquo;s wife in this all-new shocking 20/20 event special.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live