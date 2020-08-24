Transcript for Act 5: Biden to ABC's Muir: Uniting US will be hard 'but I've done that all my life'

Mr. Vice president, you said, "I'll be the democratic candidate, but I'll be an American president." This is a very polarized country. How will you bring together people? A president's job is to heal, to heal. This country needs healing. I'll be a president who tells the truth, who takes responsibility, and who, in fact, invites the opposition to come to the oval office and settle problems together. And it's about time we start to hear from a president that is about uniting the country. What is it that you want people to know about, the one thing that you want them to take away from this conversation tonight? We see them. We see them. We see that father and mother who are sitting at their kitchen table after the kids go to bed, and they're wondering how they're gonna pay the rent in September. We see the 1 in 5 mothers in America who, right now, is describing her children under the age of 12 as being hungry. We see the eyes of the children in our own families and in our communities and in our country who -- who have optimism. And they have capacity and they have brilliance, but they need a government that invests in their education, and takes it seriously. We see the people and I think that's what the people deserve.

