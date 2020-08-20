-
Now Playing: Trump blasts McConnell over timing of Senate hearing
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders kick off Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: Food truck business takes a hard turn during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How live events have gone virtual during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Used cars in high demand amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: How Lincoln Center has kept arts alive during pandemic
-
Now Playing: This small business provides a safe place for students and teachers
-
Now Playing: Atlantic City mayor says it’s open for business, welcomes Snoop Dogg visit
-
Now Playing: Is the economy showing signs of recovery?
-
Now Playing: AMC to reopen 100 movie theaters after pandemic shutdowns
-
Now Playing: AMC Theatres to reopen with 15 cent tickets
-
Now Playing: Uber threatening to shut down in California
-
Now Playing: These photos highlight the untold stories of essential Latino workers
-
Now Playing: This company provides laptops for students in need
-
Now Playing: Expert tips for managing student loan debt
-
Now Playing: New York couple becomes cookie kingpins during pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on custom face masks and mask chains
-
Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ stars help give Ellicott City, Maryland, a small business boost
-
Now Playing: Update your child’s at-home workspace with these must-have items
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on barbecue and mozzarella classes