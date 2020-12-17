Transcript for 2020 in review: A year unlike any other

This year. Begin linking him. Okay. Seemed transformed time here. Pandemic. Mass protests what kind of presidential election. Cheney twenty Tony. He moved in between 21. Are we heading from our numerous school are brighter future. 20/20 and we'll go down in history. As a an astonishing year we've never seen. This number hurricanes or this much acres destroyed by fire so even if there was nothing political. And no pandemic it would be here for mark we'll hear. Mr. Goldstone Wallace national stability peace and a variety of indicators including inequality the concentration of wealth and political polarization. He suggests that America's turbulent times and may continue into 2021. Based on these indicators. Take median income as a percentage of GDP per capita and now that's been going down for decades. So even though the country's been getting richer and the median household has not kept up with being growing wealth of the country so that's Monday morning. Oh seconds. The degree of political polarization as seen by the ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together well everybody knows that's disappeared. We're still a deeply divided country. Very different views of reality. And different views of the direction the country should take. The purpose of building models of instability like the one I'm bill is not to get a precise prediction. It's more like a weather thing. It tells you in what direction the wind is blowing. Doesn't tell you what magnitude of storm is gonna come. For countries facing an uncertain future 20/20 proved uniquely difficult with the divisive presidential election with the global pandemic and widespread racial protest the chair. This was an unprecedented. In how emergency. Infectious disease specialist accent and nothing Lingus has been seen in late times. Century. And you know those tiger just script it's England really drive that point home that this one is completely. Unchartered territory to unleash the full power of the federal government that this effort today I am officially declaring a national emergency. When president trump declared a national emergency mean soon thereafter went on you know basically locked down and shut down stay at home orders. I don't think there are many people in this country or alliance today and ever experienced anything like enough power. Eighty I have seen your face. Students say classes there. And inking really. Put a spotlight on some of the vulnerabilities that at our society in every facet ferry system. We're education. Socialite. Medical and health care infrastructure transportation commerce you name it it would is. Disrupted in some way Ebert arm. It's. Okay. This friend and Texan George Floyd Graham Taylor and others spark some of those widespread protests in American history who. Thousands poured into the streets calling for bleacher. Adding it's really important. We look back now on twenty money. We understand why so many hurt us in particular years that only 20/20 one BC there are those in any people that history. It's quite an America where we addressed this sickness of America which is racism. The message hanging is always so essential to how we understand. What's happening in the moments. How we understand our history. Initially just a lot of homeless weren't they're very quickly in the media and certainly politicians speak and she certain married again oh my goodness it's just him. It is there's so much violence. Only 20/20 from house majority hurt us we're not I'm. They were. Orderly they were extremely. Piece Sloan. The purchase continued throughout the summer. And tensions to deadly condition Wisconsin and car written accounts allegedly killed two protesters claiming self defense. This morning president trump is back the White House released from the hospital discharged by doctors at Walter Reed medical center. President Clinton now clearing himself free round by. As a summer ended the fall brought all eyes on prison term in the race for the White House. The year we're both sides predict during the race the most consequential election in our lifetimes. Joseph Biden eventually won the presidency with three engines excellent tool. It's the Big Brother station I've spoken. We're at one with the most votes ever cast their presidential ticket. And after that nation. Even as Dubai and was declared president elect. Accusations of fraud and stolen elections continued for weeks fueling in our review divine country it's going to be a very hard thing to NC. Because we know there was massive truck. How do we walk back. They Skinner institutions are state senator democracy. And frankly how do we want to ask her feet each other are believe he snapped human beings actually. Value. That movements is unclear. Here's where leadership matters if your an explosive situation. Leadership can use their diffused that or wiped the floor. We don't have to go down the road to greater conflict and upheaval we only go in that direction if we keep fighting. Other it's not going to be easy to get us back to being a strong united country that agrees that all of us share the same values. You know at this list he quintessential wake up calls for our health care infrastructure. How you look at our hospital system out yet. The rest of her CDs in rural areas in terms here it's time to. Graces this attitude. I being. Will be changed forever. Hopefully people will look actually trying on and realize how strong they are. How resilient the human spirit and body and society and even though it me don't blame we wouldn't get through. This. Yeah hour and we will.

