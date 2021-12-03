Transcript for Examined: How Putin keeps power

The showdown between the lakes into the army and the Kremlin has attracted the world's attention. Overseas and a major development. Involving the Kremlin's fiercest critic. After being poisoned las summer the opposition leader returned to Russia to be a need to be jailed. I've only is challenging Vladimir Putin's system ruled. But hell much of the threats does he really who's to Putin's control. I. Are you afraid they might kill you. Muslim which lay it on television finance ministries and they and its eventual post took a chorus yes have equipment and tomorrow. Just that morning. So we booked moves deals a possible models but all of us why what were you surprised by mean should woods. To keep up processing dumps is the most news mobile them what I'm going to things most of what. The lady Hillary bowling team that each food to them. Two decades plaza macoutes and has built a system of control. Shrinking the space for a position. Part of the system is simply mission. Opponents who have been messed. Up some in the booming bonuses and sometimes even looted. Recently the defendant is relying more and more from repression. Acuna you Lewis potentially criminalize criticism. Anyone protesting is likely to face the race finds a month in jail these tools have been applied link never be full to smother the. Protests that pollute new ponies detention. But this just shows the regime Swiss all too low priced at. Very high. Since beating the arts movements. And it seems that the tactics gets worked. Two freebies rawness Tina has called off. The second who lived Putin's come true. This propaganda flag. Dmitry the elusive cease he worked in a team at a pro Kremlin television channel that produced films intended to discredit opposition activists including of Olney double click here and it's common have been often they would use video from surveillance. He said was provided by Russia's security services. It was not a secret in the team we know exactly that this much else for a wide and buy it if as the police who said he was fired after refusing to smear one activist he's now Seeking Asylum in Europe. It's foreign debt are because. Sometimes they isn't this. It was four Scholl let there and look for every one victim activity while we noticed that while we can find them all you have it in. And few craft can be scary fuel boy and what he's sought fugitives. But the Kremlin dude doesn't just keep control plea crushing its opponents. It also controls who its opposition is. There is an understanding that teens eat to how. Some political forces. Decorated as an opposition. Either parliament and present need. Relations with that choice which you speak. Russian ultimately is a parliamentary democracy with simple policies can PT look power. But in reality the party's complete control and. Did the parliamentary parties. One all all of their business essentially through the presidential administration she candidates people atop the list right how to get credited presidential administration. They're funding relies on the acquiescence to presidential administration. And their ability to actually check eligibility is is very limited. And of Olney is trying to undercut these pillars of the Kremlin's control by Charlotte zucker was most effective weapon has been investigations. Religion to reveal corruption among Putin and his allies. Six it's forced exit and you must most of whom we Islamic problem. But are they about silence he could dip into when it's icy. It's questionable dealings won't. Italy's most recent investigation cleaned to unveil a last palace built secretly put boots and on the galaxy. Is now being watched over a hundred million times and you choose. Who would usually not a moral and political deputies then you should be channeled properly about. The decision that live only is now to. Bigger risk to tolerate suggests a sense of insecurity in the Kremlin. Because support for Putin and the authorities generally has been eroding. Neutralize current yield was a police officer in the K nine unit for thirteen years. Because who. One person in January he quits when he said in disgust at the direction of Russia's. At least that's distasteful who who did you have to could teach the reforms have got accused of reform and that. Nor could put him because knowing him and his small gifts smut that almost before most of punishing him. After deciding to leave he refused to attend the Nobel need protest the police broke up. He could Tilton. BT opponent because each doubled to them is British news you opening it established NATO to cut the Turkey feels emotion a couple of them. Protest what is it that with a slightly mutant was youths. The current yield is an exception the reality is the system of controlled developed and decrease in remains thirty strong support competes in is still time. Most Russians apathetic about politics. What we're not seeing is enough people coming out actually change the nature of politics in Russia writes it there's. There's nothing that is sending a signal to the ground and into the indeed they can't control the streets they still believe that they can't. Independent polling shows around 20% of Russians approve of Devoe in these activities. The polls showed the numbers who disapproved has risen since his jailing and most Russians don't even believe the Kremlin poisons in. But he never expected and you never told that there it he'd be just right behind you bends to horse ruled. This was never land the oldest told that you have looked at prodigy. It built. Our community and from a truck most supporters but pieces along rules and treat it and you.

