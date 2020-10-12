Transcript for Why are people hesitant to trust a COVID-19 vaccine?

The authorities started working on it. Developing very rapidly a vaccine for the virus to combat the virus. An early 20/20 scientists around the world began racing to develop vaccines to protect people from the new Coca in nineteen fires. But even with widely available vaccines tests on her rights and trust in the vaccine is fairly low. I'm not in asked I'm waiting until. See other. Vaccines come out safe and effective vaccines are proven to reduce deaths helped and conducts. So why are people unwilling to take them. How do you build trust and a vaccine may not know everything out to. Vaccines for coated nineteen have been developed faster than any vaccines in history. We don't music underneath to research labs across the world doing hundred companies across the media to vote when people billion dollars through doing that. That's the usual expectation is it's about eight to ten years to do this. The people are dying and we needed to do this at unprecedented speed. Previously the vaccine that had been developed fastest let's turn -- was sick for years it was approved for licensing agency seeks. Help. Okwu in his sleep technologies and opportunities. We haven't used in previous times. For mistakes at her political heart you know she and her from a public room it's like we're. We're still seeing some hesitancy about the vaccines taking the vaccine. Even from health care workers as the reason why we've got to continue to get that message out that the process. By which the vaccines were made. We're standard process that was a rapid because. Of exquisite scientific advances. I think a lot of people are troubled about the way. This particular nearly art and soul into this whole process and you know vaccines like everything else as on political overtones. The culprit. Seemed. Tired yeah yeah. These loans are. Underwater scenes. A lot of holes yes there's many Americans. May say I'm pretty skeptical about your Walker's. Resistant to vaccines goes back long would he didn't just in the last one here is where the last two months. Between eighteen the World Health Organization different packs heat hesitancy as one of the top ten threats to global health. New vaccines are. She is hesitation. And without questions. Only small majority of Americans that they take vaccines introduced during the last four and annexed it seems to take short cuts to crack. Annual 2000 I'll try and more. That was one of the biggest reasons are taking notes and numbers arched more vaccine. Is based. Are typical seasonal flu vaccine. Unless you get to the point words don't be 808080%. Of the population wasn't here. The virus still has plenty of people. Who demonstrated to on the people who are not in. And so it goes on and on top. Vaccines have helped us stop to past epidemics like polio measles and smallpox. When they see an effective polio vaccine was introduced in 1955. Cases talked by nearly half and just a year. When local taxi was about this was a moment it actually missile range you couldn't. Be a lot in nineteen 300 people work without being worried about what this might be your. There are many actors. Each year worst forty. Acts leave. Not. How we are. So much is she just in general. Folks TV news. Confidence in vaccines has eroded over time. Just in the last twenty years the number of Americans that lead that it's important for their children to be vaccinated has dropped from 94%. To 84%. While there are groups are ideologically opposed to vaccines there's a much larger portion of people we're just nervous about them. We hear any Arab positions are asking. Us and ear and and control their own and whose is. It sounds. Eat eat their own. Shirts and things like misinformation. And political tightening and back personal experiences can all contribute vaccine hesitancy. The number one concern when it comes to vaccines are potential severe side effects. Yes people who get sore arms I'll believe it out of the banks won't know sometimes others say. Some people look Bieber that's what happens that it seems as well. When you're immune system is challenging. With either an actual virus or with as this vaccine. It revs up the immune system need to go to public relations team because we always called adverse events are serious side effects when rich religious refuses to do what it always us. We don't know is there might be in rare person who after having this seen and some other long term consequence they didn't appear in a two month period. But we know from other vaccines that's the window where some controls and I think it usually doesn't. Against the chance of dying from the disease you're not need. The building confidence in vaccines. Especially during a parent can be typical. I think if you ask the question my ticket to the nineteen actually right now it's in the BC the data. And I think once I see that I see it for people my age is represented the Strauss and un. We're an African American or were you know that teenage community your I had diabetes or I was or we won't make sure that I represented all these Strauss that I can feel comfortable getting the vaccine and then we have a right. Advertising and education campaigns helped data out to a white youths. I want you to know that vaccines are safe and effective and they keep your child in your entire community help. The trusted community members and leaders may be the best tool for building confidence and vaccines. This is Symbian you have celebrities that Elvis Presley gets the polygamous. Find the right. People who contended. Order your questions sometimes. School teacher. Isn't religious leader. I particularly big this is going to be important. You communities that have traditionally been distrustful of medical research forum some good reasons like African Americans won't members SP. Are Latinos who aren't always you are your systems what was. They need to hear from doctors. Who are part here community apple. Eight. And arts students is. Hot and acts. Is a I was also. Covet nineteen additional factors like when he came back to normal life he also helped motivate people to these acts and that you may be able to go back to my vehicle to yeah and planes are going to sporting event or concert. I mean I think is the vaccine gets out there and people feel more comfortable that's being saved him you're starting to see the numbers go down he like the people who get warmer come through I can't see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.