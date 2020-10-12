-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 vaccines work
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine reaction in UK
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on FDA’s process to approving Pfizer’s vaccine
-
Now Playing: Do COVID-19 symptoms show up in any order?
-
Now Playing: How hospitals’ ICU capacity issues impact everyone
-
Now Playing: Do plexiglass dividers really protect you from COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Vaccine hearing today
-
Now Playing: Families relying on moratorium on some evictions worry about policy expiring Dec. 31
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines Wednesday: Dec. 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Data collection, surveillance help South Korea keep COVID cases low
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Rich countries hoard COVID-19 vaccines; global poor to miss out
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - Supreme Court denies Trump election lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Vaccine offers hope for coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: COVID Q&A: Is it OK to have someone else wrap my holiday gifts?
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles doctor responds to devastating COVID-19 spike
-
Now Playing: How safe is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?