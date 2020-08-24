Transcript for Act 2: Biden reveals to ABC's Robin Roberts how he picked Kamala Harris for VP

Many people remember that you said that you wanted to select. A vice president. That had strengths. And qualities. That you don't have so what strengths qualities does senator Harris have. They had little chance I wanna someone who was strong and who has rated B president on they want and she's ready. And the other thing about com or is it when I called her and vascular. Be my vice president said and I like to ask you were broadcast to me. I want to be last first move and every major decision. Because I know shall not be intimidated by the O often cited notional amount. Be reluctant some exactly what she thinks and I know she'll have a perspective different. In many cases in mind just the nature of who we are and our backgrounds and that's by phone so important as well have a woman. As vice president. You get the call the zoom call. Back to that moment. And was an extraordinary and long almost stereo. So the call was set up to the schedules I had no idea what the contents of the caller the conversation would be. It and the great thing about Joseph he didn't build an attention it immediately said. Let's do that his future years. They made it work. And you know I'm so honored and I told him that and and I feel it to serve with him to go through not only the campaign with him but took. Fight to win this election I do strongly believe Cho. Is the person for this moment to lead our country. And I feel very committed. To doing everything I can help them and every way. Next vice treasure United States. Come Aaron will enhance. When senator Carlo Harris was announces Biden's running mate girls saw new possibilities. You know my daughter's teachers. And her. And I think before women of color around the country today. They feel seed in her. She's the child of immigrants and her mother a scientist her father an economist. They met and married at grad school in California. Finalists mother is Indian and her father was Jamaican and. But her mother raised her in my as black women because that's what they work. Shyamalan almost mother who is one of the leading scientists. In this country if not across the world in a four. Cancer research. She really impressed upon common one and Meyer to feed grain. Every school day of the year in Berkeley the buses move almost 3500 drove across town. Parents whose bus beginning in the first spring. Taken to a predominantly white school where she thrived. She grew up to become a prosecutor. Then an attorney general who then a US senator. Parents met her husband John a lawyer who run online dating. CNN Larry King Family heard Lindsey Stanley shows her heritage. And her step children call her mom alive. My mother. It's really you know at the agent's point five's you know gave birth estimated Kaiser hospital in Oakland California. At that time there was no way they see that this is how things would work out its. In the commander looking down. Seemed very proud and that's very humbling. This is not the first time that you are a first and you says something about your mama which made me think of mind and it's an honor to be first. And do what you can't make sure you're not laugh. That's not my mother sent ballots had I should say Connolly may be the first to do many things. So make sure enough the last feminists say something about show in the in terms of the selection. You know we talk about what it means to be progressive. Joseph really walks the talk. I'll remind everyone that Joseph was one of the first Democrats tit speak out. In terms LG BTQ rights and equality it is did it. Joseph. In selecting. A woman. Of color to be his vice president what is I meet audacious. Move. The audacity of Joseph Biden to actually does make that decision. And then follow through on it. Mr. vice president you made it clear early on. That you're just like the woman to be your running mate you select a woman. Of color did you do that to rally your base a did you feel pressure. To select a black woman no idea I didn't feel pressure so much to black woman but I what I do think is that the government should look like the people's. Look like the country. 51% of the people in this country are women and in order to be able to succeed. You've got to be dealt in across the board and no matter what you say. You cannot I cannot understand. And fully appreciate the war enemies to walk and her shoes to be an African American woman with Indian American background. Child of immigrants she can assume exactly what it's like to walk in my shoes. Well we do know is we have the same values. But there is best debate. And that little girl was me. People are are hearing the glowing things that you're saying and believing these things that you're saying about. The vice president but they're also remembering can't get past the debate lot of people cannot let that go the way you challenged him. So how did you go from there. To here. I. Want. Joseph Biden to be the next president of the United States I believe in Joseph Biden I believe in his perspective. And frankly I think that conversation is a distraction from what we need to accomplish right now and what we need to do. We're looking at a situation where. I tens of thousands hundreds of thousands of Americans have died in the last. Few months. Where it didn't millions tens of millions of people have become unemployed and Joseph Biden has had not only a plan but it deeply rooted commitment. To take care folks. And if we certainly have one thing in common in this election in addition to all the policies which is Donald Trump should not be pressing United States. And so that's run from. And there's a link between these candidates that holds friendship and the tragedy. It's Joseph Biden's son Bo. He would speak about and how in essence he introduced to him to come on Harris. There's another bond there and that something that many people. Can relate to a club that no one wants to belong to. And that's when it comes to cancer and what it can do you know and you both lost the love what your mother was some cancer research in Finland and was taken by the disease this is a bond also. That you all happened sharing. It is and I and John I have actually talked about. They experience which is an awful experiences that far too many Americans have also experienced in I've talked about the trips to the hospital. For chemotherapy with your left one we talked about you know when my mother was sick there was this. The doctor came up to mean sitting head is anyone talking about anticipatory grief. And I'd never heard that term but it makes perfect sense which is you are deeply grieving. Someone you've not yet lost it is definitely. A shared experience. And one thing they add to that point though about. This election and a shared experience that actually the three of us that is the issue of the Affordable Care Act. And let's remember that it was Joseph Biden width president Barack Obama that made that happen that brought. Health coverage to tens of millions of people and right now Donald Tom. Is in court trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and if he's successful 120 million people will lose their health coverage. Do strips so many people so many people off their dignity knowing they can't provide. For the people who are ill that's not gonna happen or watch is just not gonna happen no matter what this kind of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.