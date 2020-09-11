Transcript for Alex Trebek begins his long TV career in Canada: Part 2

Yes, that cool cat in the cardigan shimmying to "Yakety sax" is a 22-year-old Alex trebek in 1963, decades before "Jeopardy." Hey, have we got a gripping 30 minutes lined up for you today. Kicking off his TV hosting career in Toronto with the Canadian broadcasting comp Let's have a real big welcome for Dunkin white. Cbc wanted to reach out to this burgeoning youth culture in the era of beatlemania. He was just 22. Barely older than the high school students dancing on the show. For trebek, just making it this far in TV was already a remarkable achievement. A climb out of hard times for a child born into a bilingual family during the summer of 1940 in the nickel-mining city of sudbury, Ontario, where his father George worka chef at a nearby hotel. Y spoke mostly English at home, but he would play hockey in French in the street, so he speaks excellent French. George Alexander trebek, known as Alex, would head off to a catholic boarding school in ottawa, but was almost expelled. They almost threw me out after the first year. Because I was an unruly kid. My parents had just separated and I was rebellious, I was angry, I was a little lost. That summer my father and I came back here to ottawa and -- on bended knee really begged to be allowed to come back. And one of the priests said I'll take a chance on trebek, and that turned my life around. The university of ottawa for all sorts of reason, it was a defining moment in his life. At the university of ottawa, Alex would consider careers in medicine and politics before getting a summer job at the cbc to help pay his tuition. Then in February they came to me and said we have an opening on our permanent staff, we have two openings, as a matter of fact. Would you like one of them? But as soon as I graduated, then they sent me to do television. Cbc staff right here in Toronto, Alex trebek just returned from British empire and commonwealth games. We finish third, as we always do, behind Australia and England. For more than a decade, trebek would be a staff announcer at the cbc, where his many assignments ran the gamut of 1960s live television. Good evening and welcome to our show. Why are you staring? You were perhaps expecting the late movie or maybe even "Gunsmoke"? It was early days in television history. TV was only ne years old in Canada when he started. So it was the era of generalization at cbc and he had the opportunity to learn and grow and play different roles. I enjoyed doing everything. As a staff announcer you did a little bit of everything. You read the news, you did sports, you did weather, you did the stockyard report. "Canners and cutters at 22.50 a pound." He would host the occasional sports broadcast. He hosted curling, which is a Canadian institution. He hosted horseracing. Because I was bilingual I got to host some shows that would wind up only both networks, the English network and the French ballets and symphonies and things like that. He was ab to do so many different kinds of hosting. He always seemed poised and in control of every assignment he had. But "Music hop" was a breakthrough. Thank Y, fellas. And welcome back to the show with the hit-bound sound, "Music hop." It's really interesting moment to see him come on the stage in a context we're not really used to seeing him in. I understand you just got back if a real swinging trip down to the west indies. You want to tell us about it? The show did really well. So his first big TV hosting gig was a hit show. Its success would bring trebek his first game show. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome again to "Reach for the top." "Reach for the top" was definitely the show that launched Alex trebek's career to another level in Canada. What is meant by Adam's ale? Water. Water is right for 10 points. High school academic quiz show where two teams from two different high schools, face off against each other. And that became a hit show. The winner of the game is monarch park with 370 points. All kinds of smart overachievers appeared on the show including a woman named Kim Campbell who went on to become Canada's first female prime minister. Series of who am I and what am I questions for you right now. Questions dealing with science, arts, history, politics, sports. That is absolutely right for 10 points. So really kind of a range of questions that bears a striking resemblance to "Jeopardy." I've been very lucky. Luck is a very important element in the success of many, many people, although they don't realize it. We will be joined by a man who is known nationally as a radio and television personality. And is also one of Canada's most attractive and eligible bachelors, Alex trebek. By 1970 his career in Canada would be established. But the biggest TV market in the world was a little further south. When we come back, a phone call from a cbc pal, with a shot at a job that would change his life.

