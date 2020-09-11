Transcript for Alex Trebek on cancer battle, 'Jeopardy!' production's COVID-19 shutdown: Part 5

I have always been very, very interested and serious about learning. And I tell folks that even if you're learning something that will not help you in your career, that will not help you in your daily life, just the fact that you have acquired this bit of knowledge should enrich you as a human being and make you more understanding in the difficult lives that we lead these days. When we spoke to trebek in late 2019, he could not have foreseen how powerfully his words would resonate in this age of uncertainty. Throughout my life I've always wondered about how courageous a human being I was. But in terms of this, I don't look at it in that way. I just look at it as it's part of life. It's not a particularly pleasant part of life, but I don't have much choice. I have to deal with it. And does that mean I'm courageous because I'm dealing with it? No. I could be scared to death and I'd still have to deal with it. But I'm not scared to death. So maybe I am courageous. Way to go, Alex. Throughout his cancer treatment, Alex trebek never missed a show. Then the covid-19 pandemic halted production. I've been doing a lot more reading than I have in the past. And that's good because I don't sleep well. I'm usually up three or four hours during the night, and I go down to my desk, and I grab a book and read. That's every night, three or four hours you're up? Every night? Yeah. That's just uncomfortable? Or pain? It is. It weakens me for the daylight hours, unfortunately. The chemotherapy takes something out of me. The immunotherapy program that I've started takes something out of me also. So you combine those two with not sleeping at night, and I'm a basket case in the morning. There was one day a few weeks ago when Jeanie asked me in the morning, "How do you feel?" And I said, "I feel like I want to die." It was that bad. What does your wife say to you when you say something like that to her? I apologized to her and explained that it has nothing to do with my love for her or my feelings for her. It just has to do with the fact that I feel like I'm a terrible burden to her and that bothers me tremendously. Do you use that word, "Burden," wi your wife? Yeah, I have used that. And she says what to you when you say that? She says, "You're not a burden." She's a saint. But she has so much goodness in here that she is always giving T, always putting out to help me get over difficult moments. And there have been some difficult moments. And I'm just in awe of -- the way she handles it. She knows you. Yeah. We've been together a long time, 30 years. You just had that anniversary, right? Yep. 30 anniversary. Congratulations. Thank you very much. And they said it would never last. Oh, wait a minute, that was me. He hoped for more anniversaries, but knew the It sounds like a cliche, make the most of today. It wasn't the seven emmys he won that mattered. Stop worrying about the future, just treat every day as a blessing. And try to be aware of when you leave this Earth that you've made a difference in the lives of other people, a positive difference. That is one thing that has changed about me because of the cancer. I'm more keenly aware of accomplishing that in my lifetime. And if the thousands of tributes pouring in are any indication, accomplish that he did. The tributes in the words of the man himself saying, "Way to go, Alex." I've had such a good life. There is no possibility of any regrets in my mind or in my heart. So, I'm happy. He tells us what he wanted next. Still driving the old model huh?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.