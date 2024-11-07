Giuliani to appear in court after missing deadline to surrender assets

Rudy Giuliani entered a New York City courthouse Thursday to explain to a federal judge why he hasn't surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment.

November 7, 2024

