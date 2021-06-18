24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Amanda Gorman becomes an overnight success after inaugural poem: Part 1

Gorman said she drew motivation from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to write her renowned inaugural poem. Following her performance, the young writer stepped into the spotlight as a national icon.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live