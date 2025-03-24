Evacuations underway as East Coast battles wildfires

Wildfires fueled by bone dry conditions and gusty winds along the East Coast have triggered a state of emergency and mandatory evacuations.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live