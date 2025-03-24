'Nazis got better treatment,' judge says of Trump administration's deportations

The U.S. treated alleged Nazis better during World War II than the Trump Administration treated Venezuelan migrants last week, a federal appeals judge told a DOJ lawyer during a court hearing Monday.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live