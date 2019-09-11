Transcript for Amy Fisher strikes plea deal, gets sentenced to 5-15 years: Part 6

Now, you may think this is an open and shut case. Amy came to my house, she shot my mother in the face, guilty as charged, boom. But not so much. Amy fisher was composed when she walked into court, but within minutes she was nearly in tears. Amy fisher was booked and her bail was set at $2 million, which was exorbitantly high for that time. A lot of people questioned why that high a bail for a first-time offender at her age, but this was a very serious crime, a "B" felony, carried up to 25 years at the time in prison. That was a big number, and so she had to figure out, and her lawyer had to figure out, "What can we possibly do to get her out?" Most people post their assets to get bail. Amy didn't have a $100,000 but she had a story that was worth $2 million to somebody. Prosecutor Fred Klein angrily suggested that both he and the judge had been duped. So her attorney, Eric naiburg, actually met with people to sell her life story to raise bail money, and it worked. No mention at all was made about a production company being involved. Klein insisted he might never have approved the bail arrangement if he'd known that the premium on that bond was paid in part by a movie company. There was nothing illegal or improper about the way she was released. In fact, it was kind of creative. The son of Sam laws had been enacted to prevent people either under indictment or convicted criminals from benefiting from telling their stories. That law had been declared unconstitutional some months before this case, so she was able to sell her story. There's no way to deny what happened. Amy is on the doorstep. You have a very, very credible witness that knows who she is, claims that she takes a gun out, and you have a gunshot wound. So you're looking now to put something together that's going to impress the prosecution, which is what I did, and one of the things I had to work with was their dislike for Mr. Buttafuoco. Police wanted to see it their way. They wanted to get big, bad Joey. He was the big cheese here. Let's get the big one. They wanted to prosecute the guy, and the only way they could do it is through Amy. So behind my back, they cut out a plea deal, and I remember when they called me into the district attorney, Fred Klein. He sat me down and said, "You know, Mary Jo, we've decided to let Amy take a plea." I almost jumped across the desk and killed him right there. I was furious, furious. This morning, as expected, Amy fisher pleaded guilty to assault charges, reduced charges down from attempted murder. From the prosecutor's perspective, they were getting a guilty plea on a crime that had the same sentencing range as the one they were gonna charge her with anyway. They get her to plead guilty. From the prosecutor's perspective, that's a win. Is there any question in your mind as to whether you wish to plead guilty? No, your honor. You know, this was not an assault. That was it, I had no say in anything. My family was furious, we were all furious. Your honor, the truth is, I did something that was so awful, and I wish I could take it back. It's also the truth, I had an affair with a married man. It was so tense in that courtroom because that was the first time the two of them had come face-to-face since they were face-to-face on Mary Jo's doorstep. Think about Mary Jo buttafuoco at that point. The bullet is still lodged in her neck. She's partially disfigured, partially paralyzed, and now Amy fisher is saying, "I had an affair with Joey." It's also the truth that Joey knew of my intentions towards his wife and he encouraged me. These things, your honor, they are all true. They are facts. Yeah, that twisted the knife. It was the last thing she wanted to hear. Mary Jo buttafuoco read to the judge a letter from her 9-year old daughter, Jessica. So this is an excerpt from a letter that I had written to the judge for Amy's sentencing. My mom read it out loud in the court. "Please make Amy fisher stay in jail for a very long time. So she can't hurt my mom again. My daddy, brother, Paul, and I love her very much. Thank you. Sincerely, Jessica buttafuoco. To some people, you have become a media celebrity, but to this court, you are no celebrity. In the eyes of this court, you are a tragedy and disgrace. Amy received a sentence, 5 to 15, which means she would be eligible for parole after 5 years. Amy fisher was led away in handcuffs. Mary Jo buttafuoco rushed from the courtroom, angry but relieved. It was a sensational end to what has been a sensational story. The D.A. Clearly wanted to prosecute Joey buttafuoco, at the least for statutory rape, but they had issues. Amy fisher wasn't a particularly credible witness. Mary Jo buttafuoco, the victim, didn't want her husband prosecuted, and so ultimately they abandoned the investigation. Amy fisher is a liar and has zero credibility. You know, all these accusations that came out that I did this, I planned the murder, I put her up to it was ridiculous. They spent so much money on me. They did, and they came up with nothing. Tonight, the Amy fisher criminal case is officially closed, and Joseph buttafuoco is off the hook. At this time, I would just like to thank the district attorney's office for their decision in this case. So, begrudgingly, they dropped the case against him. I remember, like, the relief. Like, "Thank god. Thank god it's over." And it was just the beginning, because my husband has a big mouth. Lights, camera, action. Joey loves that, loves it. And he decided with his lawyer, his idiot lawyer, that they were gonna go on the "Let's clear Joey's name" tour. You would think that after a huge tragedy like this you would want to maintain a low profile, but, no, that didn't happen.

