Transcript for Anna Nicole Smith gives birth to baby girl but loses son soon after: Part 8

Anna Nicole and Howard K. Stern had moved to the Bahamas for the last three months of her pregnancy. Meanwhile, her son Daniel's living in L.A. With ray Martino. And he's worried about what's going on with his mother. He was not favorable to what his mother was doing. And he didn't like the people that were around her. Her friends say when they talk to her, she's rushed off the phone. So her and I, we'd actually have communication when she was in the Bahamas. The conversations would happen in the middle of the night, and I don't know if she was doing it because she didn't want Howard to hear. September 7, 2006, is a huge day in the life of Anna Nicole Smith, because that's the day she gives birth to her daughter. And at her side is Howard K. Stern. He is filming everything that's happening. Ooet "Entertainment tonight" buys that video for an undisclosed sum. Anna Nicole gives birth right here tonight before your very eyes. I'm having a baby. Daniel flies down to meet up with his mom and baby sister. In the hospital room where Anna is recovering from a c-section. On the night of the September 9th, Daniel sleeps over in her hospital room in the Bahamas. He's sitting up in a chair that's across from her hospital bed. Howard K. Stern's in the room. He's in another bed. At 6:20 in the morning, the nurse sees Daniel tending to his mother. Around 9:30 in the morning, Anna Nicole wakes up. She sees Daniel sleeping by her side. She tries to wake him up, but he doesn't respond. She tries again, but his skin is cold. She realizes he's not breathing, so now she's terrified. She calls out to the medical staff, and they rush in, but it's too late. Daniel is already dead. The body of Smith's 20-year-old son Daniel Smith was found just three days after Anna Nicole gave birth to a baby girl in the Bahamas. Around 7:00, L.A. Time, I get a call from Anna screaming and crying on the phone -- "Daniel's dead." As tragic as some of the events were, the cameras never stop rolling. And it was all about the cash register ringing. Just days after Daniel's shocking death, "Intouch" magazine buys the photograph of Daniel meeting his baby sister for a reported $400,000. This was now both a family tragedy and a crime investigation. The chief inspector in the Bahamas coroner's office is calling the death of Anna Nicole's son suspicious. How can you die in a hospital bed with nobody noticing? How can that have happened when a few hours earlier you were fine? The cause of death of Daniel Smith still remains unclear. Finally the official results come back and it shows that Daniel died of a lethal combination of lexapro, zoloft, and methadone. Daniel actually had a prescription for lexapro, and he was taking zoloft because he was anxious about his flight. But nobody knows where he got the methadone. Anna's been on methadone for years, so did he take it secretly? To this day, no one knows how he got that methadone. So, in the wake of this nightmare there still remains an open question as to who the biological father of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is. Howard K. Stern's name is on the birth certificate, so Anna Nicole and Howard decide to go to "Larry king," because if you're announcing who the father of your baby is where else are you going to go? Anna and I have been in a relationship and we love each other and it's been going on for a very long time. So, you are the father? Yes, sir. I actually had to file a paternity suit. I was like, this is the last thing that I want to do. She's just lost her son. Daniel is buried in the Bahamas, and his mother is devastated. For whatever reason, she blamed herself for Daniel dying. It broke her heart when he died. And I think that was the final straw for Anna Nicole. To help her through her grief, Anna's friend Dr. Khristine Oreskovich flies down to the Bahamas. She happens to be a psychiatrist who has the authority to write prescriptions. And she writes a lot of prescriptions. Dr. Eroshevich writes Anna a new prescription to help her sleep at night. Anna's new drug of choice is chloral hydrate, but Anna, instead of taking the prescribed dose, she would sometimes just pick up the bottle and chug it. This new drug of choice was extremely dangerous. And Anna Nicole Smith didn't know how dangerous it was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.