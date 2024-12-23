Honda, Nissan announce plans to merge

The merge would create the world’s third-largest automaker by sales as the industry undergoes dramatic changes in its transition away from fossil fuels.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live