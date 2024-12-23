Hamas reports Israeli attack on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

Hamas on Monday said the Israel Defense Forces killed or wounded at least 50 people in an air and ground assault on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. ABC News’ Ines de La Cuetara reports.

December 23, 2024

