Transcript for Ariel Castro sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years: Part 9

we need to talk to Ariel. Did you get any sleep? Yeah. Did you? Okay. Police conducted their interrogation in a little bit of a different way with Ariel Castro. Instead of going question, answer, question, answer, I thought that we should meld it down into paragraphs. Then those statements were taken to Ariel Castro, who would actually, for lack of a better term, fact check those statements. And this is where it seems that Ariel had a tremendous sense of arrogance and self-righteousness. No, it wasn't by force. What type of sex was it? Consensual. He was clearly minimizing everything we talked about. Instead of using words like kidnapping, he would say "I abducted," or "We had consensual sex." During those nine years I kept Dejesus locked up in my house, I used chains, padlocks. This only happened for a short period of time. Then I got comfortable and took the chains off. Okay. And that's on all three. He tried to explain that he gave them a better life in the situation than they would have had otherwise. They lived there as one big happy family. Bottom line was that these girls, you know, I treated them well. The sex part is the biggest part about it and, you know, I didn't force myself on them. Okay. You know, I just had my way of, you know, convincing them. Convincing them to have sex with you? Okay. Michelle's telling us about these terminations of pregnancies. He did confirm a lot of the things that Michelle had said. However, once again, minimizing his involvement, saying things like, "We decided that the baby should be aborted." Knight and I. It's not just you -- thought the best way to terminate the pregnancy would be through a diet of tea only. Now we have an acknowledgement of termination of the pregnancy. We could rely on that to bring the aggravated murder charge. Amanda's journals were instrumental in this case. She basically wrote a game plan of what had happened to her the entire time she was there. It would just be something as simple, like, "He moved me downstairs today." Well, that movement constituted another kidnapping. He was charged with 977 counts, including aggravated murder, rape, and kidnapping. He did everyone a favor, it seems, by agreeing to a plea and he was sentenced to life in prison, plus 1,000 years. Court is in session. Please be seated. Ariel Castro stood up in court. Here is this guy who was charading, acting like the perfect neighbor, school bus driver. Now he's in chains, and he was so contradictory. I am not a violent predator. I'm not a monster, I'm a normal person. These allegations about being forceful on them, that is totally wrong 'cause there was times that they would even ask me for sex. I know. I couldn't believe that he would say that, I mean -- do you think I would be there for ten years if I had a chance to go home? No. That's why you had chains on me. God as my witness, I never beat these women like they're trying to say that I did. I never tortured them. He was a mean, no good S.O.B. Who had ten years to have a moment of clarity or a moment of remorse. I am truly sorry to the Dejesus family, Amanda, and Michelle. You guys know all the harmony that went on in that home. Michelle is the only one that came to court to speak. She is the only one that had the courage. You took 11 years of my life away, and I have got it back. I spent 11 years in hell. Now your hell is just beginning. I will overcome all this that happened, but you will face hell for eternity. From this moment on, I will not let you define me or affect who I am. For as little as she is, she's a big girl, man. I don't know how she did it. I don't know how she did it. Where did you find the strength to do that? I had to show him that he no longer has control over me. That he doesn't define who I am. I define who I am by everything I do in life. For ten miserable years they survived. But Ariel Castro lasted just one month and one day in prison before apparently taking his own life. It was a matter of a couple of weeks, and then he kills himself. Are you kidding me? He was a coward, is what he was. I wish he would've not killed himself. 'Cause I wanted him to suffer like we did. I think he took the easy way out. You said you could never forgive him. Do you still feel that way? I absolutely do feel that way. Because I never got to see my mom again. And I'll never, ever, ever, ever, forget about that. I chose to forgive him, because I didn't want the emotional chain of that situation. I didn't want it to hold me back or control my life anymore, so I had to break free. Talk about resilience. Wow. It's really been quite impressive about how you can heal and move on.

