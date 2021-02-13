Benita Alexander cancels wedding, learns fiancé had lied about pope: Part 5

More
After learning that the pope wouldn’t be in Italy on the day of her wedding, Alexander hired private investigators. Meanwhile, Paolo Macchiarini was under investigation for scientific misconduct.
7:19 | 02/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Benita Alexander cancels wedding, learns fiancé had lied about pope: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:19","description":"After learning that the pope wouldn’t be in Italy on the day of her wedding, Alexander hired private investigators. Meanwhile, Paolo Macchiarini was under investigation for scientific misconduct.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"75865052","title":"Benita Alexander cancels wedding, learns fiancé had lied about pope: Part 5 ","url":"/2020/video/benita-alexander-cancels-wedding-learns-fianc-lied-pope-75865052"}