Benita Alexander speaks up concerned for patients in Paolo Macchiarini’s care: Part 8

More
Alexander said she believed Macchiarini never really loved her. She sent a note to his employer following their breakup, unaware he was already being deeply scrutinized in his professional life.
8:09 | 02/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Benita Alexander speaks up concerned for patients in Paolo Macchiarini’s care: Part 8

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:09","description":"Alexander said she believed Macchiarini never really loved her. She sent a note to his employer following their breakup, unaware he was already being deeply scrutinized in his professional life.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"75865106","title":"Benita Alexander speaks up concerned for patients in Paolo Macchiarini’s care: Part 8","url":"/2020/video/benita-alexander-speaks-concerned-patients-paolo-macchiarinis-care-75865106"}