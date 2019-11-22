Beth Holloway reunites with man who helped her search for Natalee in Aruba

More
Alberto Groeneveldt was one of the first people to meet Beth Holloway as soon as she landed in Aruba in 2005 and guided her around the island, helping her try and find out what happened to Natalee.
2:06 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beth Holloway reunites with man who helped her search for Natalee in Aruba

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:06","description":"Alberto Groeneveldt was one of the first people to meet Beth Holloway as soon as she landed in Aruba in 2005 and guided her around the island, helping her try and find out what happened to Natalee.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67235603","title":"Beth Holloway reunites with man who helped her search for Natalee in Aruba","url":"/2020/video/beth-holloway-reunites-man-helped-search-natalee-aruba-67235603"}