The ‘bombshell’ revealed at Suki Sullivan’s divorce trial about Lita McClinton case

Suki Sullivan testified at her divorce trial that Jim Sullivan confessed to hiring a hit man to kill his previous wife, Lita McClinton Sullivan.

October 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live