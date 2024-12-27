Trump transition team rift over foreign worker visas

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves at odds with some of Trump's supporters over their support for H-1B work visas.

December 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live