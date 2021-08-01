Transcript for California woman recalls identifying Rodney Alcala in 'Dating Game' segment

One day during the investigation after running out call I had been identified one of the detectives. Heart grows. Went home after work. Set down to read the newspaper in the television was on. As he was reading the newspaper. Jim Lang's voice came up from the dating game and introduced bachelor member one is Rodney L call. To take to bureaus probably almost tore the newspaper trying to. Pay attention to what was being said on the television. That videotape was obtained from the production studio. And later shown to bridges. So I had to go back up to the police station I think it was shortly. After that sketch got faxed out. And they put me in a room and had a big TV and you know. I thought okay. And they started the dating game. And right when I saw. The three contestants it's adapt to how bad is Gil. No question. That is an animal and I hurt his voice. With out a shadow of a doubt about is him.

