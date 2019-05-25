Transcript for Convicted serial rapist, murderer comes forward as attacker: Part 8

So it's 2002. New York City is a completely different place. There was still rubble in lower Manhattan from 9/11. There's a new mayor who's just been inaugurated. I, Michael R. Bloomberg, do solemnly swear. The central park five, in the back of everyone's consciousness. 13 years later, four of the five had already served their time in prison. But Korey wise was still in prison. He had gotten a longer sentence. He was in the Auburn correctional facility. And then suddenly, one of Korey wise's prison mates comes forward with a story that would change everything. And this story, the central park five, they are back in the headlines. A "Primetime" investigation. The central park jogger. Out of the blue, a serial predator steps forward and turns the case upside down. Matias Reyes is a convicted homicidal serial rapist doing 33 years to life in New York prison. I was a monster, man. I did some real bad things to so many people and harmed them in so many ways. He's a bona fide psychopath. He's a serial rapist. He raped his own mother. And he raped and murdered a pregnant woman in front of her own two children. And the baby's saying, "Mommy, you're screaming." And she was like tossing me and screaming. Matias Reyes came forward 13 years after the central park attack. He, at that time, was doing life for a murder-rape conviction. And he had had an encounter with Korey wise years earlier in the jail in rikers island in New York. Flash forward, he sees him in the prison in upstate New York. It seems Matias Reyes had a flash of conscience, and he decides he's going to take responsibility for the crime that he committed. He came forward to say that he had been the one who had committed the attack upon the jogger. Did you attack the central park jogger? Yeah, I did. Did you rape her? Yes. Did you beat her? Mm-hmm. Did you leave her for dead? I thought I left her there for dead. Matias Reyes manages to get the attention of law enforcement, and they do a DNA test. And they take his DNA and compare it, and voila, they have what they never had in the trials in 1990, which is a match. A perfect match. I always knew that there was at least one more person involved because there was unidentified DNA. So when I heard the news that, you know, there was an additional person found whose DNA matched that wasn't a tremendous surprise. But when he said that he and he alone had done it, that's when some of the turmoil started and wondering, well, how can that be? When I first heard that they got the matching DNA with Reyes, I was like, "Oh, that's great. We got T final guy, the guy who had gotten away originally in 1989." But then he turned around and said that he did it by himself. I was alone that night. Anytime I went out to do any of my crimes or anything like that, I was always alone. I saw the lady. She was jogging. I went behind her and I was zig-zagging back and forth from one side of the road to the horse bridal paths, sometimes walking, sometimes jogging, just giving her enough distance, you know. At the right hand side, I saw a piece of branch there. I struck her over her head with the branch, and she fell forward. I grabbed her to drag her inside to the bushes. As I dragged her in there I remember that I took off her clothes. Reyes knew some things about the victim and the crime that had never been revealed, and that only a person who was there would know. I asked her can she give me the address to her house because I found some keys in the little black bag, one of those bags that joggers sometimes wear. She didn't say anything to me. So I guess, I think that escalated the anger or whatever. I know the beating proceeded from there. I thought I left her for dead. We have news this morning on a case that stunned the nation. A man in a New York prison said that he was the guilty one, And the case may be reopened. This after 13 years is chaos for the New York City district attorney's office, for the police department, for the political system in New York. What? We have the real rapist? They didn't do this? And it throws the whole thing upside down. When this individual came forward, it was like all the prayers that people had made in the past, all the times that my loved ones and people told me, "Listen, it's going to be all right, the truth is going to come out." It's like, that has been answered. My prayers have been answered. The investigation into Matias Reyes and his story was conducted by the district attorney's office. Here I am being honest 100% with the district attorney, telling them about everything, and things I got away with, things I didn't do. Because I didn't want to hold anything back. I went down there with an open book. The spring into the summer of 1989, there was a rash of violent rapes all along Madison avenue culminating in the murder of a woman on 97th street. I think "The eastside rapist" they were calling him. Matias Reyes was the east side rapist. The police officer investigating that had his DNA marker in that file. One of the rapes associated with that case took place in central park, not far from where the central park jogger had been attacked. He'd committed a rape two nights earlier in central park, and he was right there all The rape on April 17th, we knew nothing about. None of us in homicide knew anything about April 17th. Sex crimes dealt with rapes, there's no sharing of information. Maybe there is today, but back then they had a full caseload. Ours was ridiculous. DNA don't lie. DNA don't lie. A case that really shocked this country is about to take another stunning turn. This morning the Manhattan district attorney is going to ask to overturn the convictions of five people who were convicted in the 1989 crime of violently assaulting a young female investment banker. The D.A. Morgenthau believed that an injustice had been committed to the central park five and basically moved to withdraw the charges that they had raped this woman. The verdict has been set aside in their entirety. 13 years I prayed for this day. I told my son and I told everybody one day, 10 months or a year, or 10 years, 20 years, but something going to come out, and we're going to get the victory. God gave us the victory when this came out. Most of all we want our sons' names removed from the sex crimes predators database. I couldn't imagine what he went through. Sometimes I don't want to remember, I don't want to think about it. You know, it's hard when you can't prove something, but you got to keep going. That doesn't undo the years that they spent in prison. So excited I couldn't sleep. That doesn't undo the psychological damage. That doesn't undo the shattered lives of these kids. That stain is very hard to remove once you've been accused of being rapists. And even though that charge was removed from the police file, how do you go back to a normal life? Lord, I waited so long.

