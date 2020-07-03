Transcript for How coronavirus is impacting the world’s economy: Part 7

Next tonight here we've all been watching a glaring realtime ripple effect from the coronavirus anxiety felt around the world. So many American small businesses -- companies are allowing employees to work from home, but what if your company doesn't allow that, if you work in a restaurant or place similar to that? Here's Rebecca Jarvis tonight. Reporter: We reached out the small business owners across America away question -- how is the crisis hitting the homeland? My eight main suppliers are currently closed. My other vendors are having delays with some of their factories zblchlkt the impact has been 100%. We're not able to ship. From toys to clothing to gardening supplies, companies across the country rely on Chinese factories, now shut down by the outbreak. About 80% of our companies have something in them from China. The great majority of the goods in bridle are manufacture in the China. Things are taking longer than ever. Reporter: Our greatest concern is not the day-to-day sales being lost it's losing customers. Reporter: The consequences have been devastating. We're estimating $5 million in losses. China's our sole supplier. Made in China. Having not received product in the last seven weeks we can't invoice anything to our customers. Reporter: Becky is the -- shop for ties. My dad started it in 1982 in the basement. Looks like we'll finish off quarter one 30% to 50% below quarter one last year. Obviously worst case scenario is jobs need to be cut. I like to think that's not what's going to happen buck as a small business owner you stay up late at night and worry about a lot of things. Reporter: Major American corporations worry too. Apple warned of a temporary shortage. The airlines are expects to lose $113 billion in sales and pharmaceutical companies are bracing for possible shortages too. 80% of drugs consumed in the U.S. Come from China and India, so. It's an economic pandemic. Efforts to contain the virus and stop the spread of it means shutting down factories, shutting down schools. Reporter: It's a pressure cooker that hit a boiling point last week with a massive sell-off on Wall Street. Stocks plunging as coronavirus rattles investors. This outbreak is beginning to have an impact on the economy. Wall Street ending one of the worst weeks of trading since the financial crisis of 2008. Reporter: With stocks eraing gains for the year, companies are taking major measures. Many organizations are now limiting employee travel and economists are now asking, how might you respond? So, the U.S. Consumer makes up over 70% of the U.S. Economy. And that's where we do see significant risk. If you don't buy a sweater in March, you're not going rebuy one in may. The consumers are afraid to believe their home and go to public places. These are lost sales and lost economic activity that doesn't just get made up again in a few week will it be a quick rebound or are things going to have a longer lasting implication? This is going to be a real test on the workplace and how we change with the times. This is uncharted territory. So many companies telling their employees to work from home. A number of others are running drills. Even parts of the government are running drills about what it might look like to work from home. Where it gets tricky is with restaurant workers, factory workers that can't adjust to the scenario. Do they still get paid? Who will pay them? Exact will I. Rebecca, thanks so much.

