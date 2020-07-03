Coronavirus spreads around the world: Part 3

Study abroad programs, fashion shows and more have been canceled across Italy amid the outbreak there. “20/20” also examines how Ukraine, Iran and Nigeria are dealing with the disease.
3:00 | 03/07/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus spreads around the world: Part 3

