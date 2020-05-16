Transcript for Dalia Dippolito denies knowing detective who posed as hit man: Part 5

And tell us everything you know about who he knows, who he's connected to. My pets are in my house. Don't worry we've already taken care of your dogs with animal control for right now. Everything is under control. Dalia's acting and the police are acting as she's brought to the police station. Everyone involved is faking it. They think they have the goods to charge Dalia Dippolito, but the police still want to see if they can make her crack. They're going to give her every opportunity to own up to what they suspect she did. You have the right to remain silent and not answer any questions. Do you understand that? She absolutely thinks that she has everybody fooled. He was found in the bedroom. They shot him twice in the head. He wouldn't open the door unless it's somebody that he knows. We don't open for anybody. She believes that she's going to be able to convince law enforcement that she truly loved Mike and that she had nothing to do with his murder. When the police asked Dalia if she wanted her husband killed by any chance, she denied it, completely denied it, no. You wouldn't want to kill him, I hope. Not at all? We are fine. Like, there's nothing. Dalia Dippolito is pretending she knew nothing about this, and the police are pretending like her husband is actually dead. Did you want your husband dead? No, absolutely not. Did you want any harm to befall him? Never? No, never. Suddenly, the tide begins to turn, and the police get tough with Dalia. They've had enough with her charade and with her lies. Police are thinking that by ushering in that would-be hitman, the man she paid to murder her husband, surely that will get her to come clean. Do you know her? Put your head up. I've never seen him. What were you doing coming out of her house? Get him out of here. Inside I was kind of laughing because I knew that I spent a good 25 minutes talking to her. And hearing her saying that she's never met me was pretty shocking. She denies ever meeting him, and she doesn't know who he is. And then the detective all of a sudden goes from being the grandfatherly figure that he had been into more of an aggressor. You're going to jail today for solicitation for murder. You're under arrest. That's an undercover police officer. We filmed everything that you did, recorded everything that you did. You're going to jail for solicitation of first-degree murder of your husband. I didn't do anything. Did you hear what I just told you? I heard you, but I -- Everything -- listen to me. Everything has been recorded. You were photographed in the convertible when you sat in his car in front of CVS. What do you want to do? I don't think for a second that she thought that investigators in the interrogation room were going to turn on her. Listen to me. I didn't do anything. You're going to jail. I didn't do anything. I didn't do anything. Can you talk about that moment when you realize the tabled were turned? I panicked. I was just completely frozen. I couldn't move. I couldn't really process and digest everything that was going on. Shockingly, the Boynton beach police department media director posted the video of the staged crime scene. The Boynton beach police uploaded the video the same day. This was our way of getting video to our local media. We uploaded the video just as we did dozens of other videos. We see this stunning video of this takedown, this woman crying and wailing. We'd never seen anything like it. It's always a risky move for the authorities to release any information during an investigation, but Florida is one of the most open states in the country when it comes to sharing information with the public. In a matter of hours we were getting phone calls from national and international media. Need to take you to the station. I thought it was going to be a very hot story. There's the jilted husband. There's money. There's video. If you want to help your husband, okay? If you want to help your husband. We were stunned. We were delighted. When law enforcement confronts her with all of the evidence that she wants Mike Dippolito dead, Dalia denies that. Listen to me. I didn't do anything. You're going to jail. I didn't do anything. Please, I didn't do anything. She's sticking to her script. She's crying. And with the spotlight on Dalia, the grand finale is about to unfold. So finally, they say, guess what? He's alive. He's alive. Come here, please. Come here. Mike, come here, please. Come here. Three words to describe

