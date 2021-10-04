Transcript for Danny Rolling confesses to Louisiana killings, victims' families reflect: Part 11

Shop these epic deals and more... Kohl's. They ask him if he had any last words. He used it the not show any remorse whatsoever. Danry rolling sang a song. The chorus of the song, the words he kept singing over and over, "None greater than thee, O, lord. We were just thinking, you're the devil. That's all theres, you're the It was like watching someone getting ainjection and falling a It didn't change what you had already lost. It wasn't like he dies and then our loves ones come back, it certainly wasn't going to change what you were going to continue to feel beyond that day. I'm always reminded of the case -- always. I don't drive through Gainesville without a memory of this case. Certainly you pass by the 34th street wall and reminisce. It has all of their names. Sonja Larson, Christina Powell, crista Hoyt, Tracy Paules, and Manny Taboada. And I'm so grateful to the people who have kept that there for us all these years. That wall is a remembrance for all of us. It's a place for all of us families to go to and see their children's names still living there, still there. I never go past there that I don't start thinking, they would be old enough today to have children, maybe even grandchildren at this university. He took away all they could have been. These were our kids. And that son of a bitch took them. He got what he deserved. They're gone, but their memory has to always endure. It blew such a hole in their lives. For -- for no good reason at all. It really still touches me, even after 30 years. And in a way, talking about him, as I do sometimes with those who knew him and shared their story about Manny, they're kind alive for that moment. And so it's comforting. Today you all have witnessed what Marcus and I call life. Today more than 30 years later, that memorial wall in Gainesville is maintained by the fraternities of university of Florida. The university also continues a scholarship in the name of the murdered students to honor their memories and aspirations. In the meantime that is 20/20 for tonight. Thank you for watching. I'm Amy robach. For all of us here at "20/20,"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.