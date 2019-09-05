Darlie Routier's ex-husband says she's innocent in sons' murders

More
"I loved Darlie. She's the mother of my children," Darin Routier, who divorced Darlie Routier in 2011, told "ABC News." She remains on death row while he maintains her innocence.
0:38 | 05/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Darlie Routier's ex-husband says she's innocent in sons' murders
Throwing I got divorced in 2011. But she looked in me she saw DeVon. Does he look just like me and when I see her all Oslo is paying. A lot of people think that because to force Charlie I don't believe under any more and it's far from the truth. Donnelly is a 100% innocent she always has been and she always will be I didn't divorced Harley because I felt that she was guilty. The diverse all right so that I can move on. It hello darling. Some other my children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"\"I loved Darlie. She's the mother of my children,\" Darin Routier, who divorced Darlie Routier in 2011, told \"ABC News.\" She remains on death row while he maintains her innocence.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"62942427","title":"Darlie Routier's ex-husband says she's innocent in sons' murders","url":"/2020/video/darlie-routiers-husband-shes-innocent-sons-murders-62942427"}