Daughter of radio host killed in alleged murder-for-hire plot on saying goodbye

More
"I grabbed her hand and I begged her for an ounce of her strength," April Kauffman's daughter Kim Pack said of saying goodbye to her mother before her burial.
0:33 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daughter of radio host killed in alleged murder-for-hire plot on saying goodbye
Mother stage when each while the town of Lynnwood New Jersey turns out for one of its home. Complete with a quick ten Asian veterans' Levy their champion. April Kaufman to her final resting place. The longest heaviest. Whose daughters Q. Before I left her that day I grabbed my hand and I begged her. For an ounce of Christian right like someone from so I can make it through lifestyle and Portland. Because she really was my rock.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56060435,"title":"Daughter of radio host killed in alleged murder-for-hire plot on saying goodbye","duration":"0:33","description":"\"I grabbed her hand and I begged her for an ounce of her strength,\" April Kauffman's daughter Kim Pack said of saying goodbye to her mother before her burial.","url":"/2020/video/daughter-radio-host-killed-alleged-murder-hire-plot-56060435","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.