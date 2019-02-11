Transcript for David Temple is convicted a second time, but still awaits his fate: Part 11

Thought coming back into the courtroom after hearing the guilty verdict and and you can just feel the emotions get in the air. His mother is crying David looks like he's been crying and now we're all waiting to see what the punishment will be. Based on what the law was at the time of this incident. The jury has an enormous latitude to sentence him to anything. From probation to life in prison. Our defense Kleenex my. His son is probably the single most important witness in a sentencing phase. Because he's also some of it. Evan testifies on behalf of his dad. So it was a big moment everybody was wondering why is having an insane. W.'s. Tony for. My father if it won't. My real mother Belinda temple them. Mother I've never graced me Heather's content. It was really lenient hiring and it's testimony. Changed even this wall and Gil was once in this trend. It was announced and snap on there. Close. Only prepared physically acting president stern. Chris. We've heard from heaven. And I don't understand why bash first. Whose total for seasonal passionate. Of the man yeah. And still. I'm wondering. Best suits your. Your story. You would think they wouldn't be hard for ensuring that his convict someone of murder just send him to prison. You wonder whether or not this jury might have been thinking if it was right to take evans' father away from him. More second time. And test let's. His mother and and so. Film so. This motion beat you. To be proud. It should hang over us. Apparently some gentlemen going to Bayless and picking your deliberations. Prime punishment. We're all waiting anxiously in the choir realm and ours are taken by and then next thing you know that gays are taking my. All right that you're. The Cortes and receipts at the following notes. It says. Judge. Wins. Two jars are not willing to budge at all. There's nothing more we can do. Basement minute it is at this time that the court declares mistrial. Whose group. You're Kendra Reuters never ending nightmare. I was them. That was the last thing I expected. Evan it touched. The fact that the jury became aware he had already served ten years Padgett had an. I know that two people were and preparation. There were six in the middle. A thirty to forty years and or wildlife. Twice convicted still under senate. I don't understand. He still convicted. And an entirely new jury is now going to be brought him. To evaluate. What punishment. He should get. There's no we censor books David temple is a cold blooded diabolical murderer he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. His Finley Candace and we'll and his family has to visit her. Temporary. No matter what the senate since. For David temple. His son Evan whether he knows that are not. Got life. When you consider the obstacles but it's pretty remarkable. Young man that Evan has become. Scrolling through his FaceBook page you get a glimpse of the light he's living. Going to college. Getting married they're all Les Miles. As mothers mess. We had a wonderful mom. They loved him dearly and I home he knows. How much she didn't lending. Yeah oh yeah.

