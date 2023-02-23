Detective recalls speaking with Kelsey Turner after her arrest

Turner was arrested for the March 2019 murder of Thomas Burchard, who authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas house.

February 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live