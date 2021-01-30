Transcript for Detective in Scott Falater case testifies about incriminating evidence: Part 7

It's an incredible defense. A Phoenix man says he was sleepwalking when he stabbed his wife 44 times and then drowned her in their pool. Today the sleepwalker murder trial erupts with dramatic testimony. The maricopa county prosecutor is about to call his own witnesses to prove Scott falater was not sleeping when he killed his wife. But first, some curious evidence. Officers who searched the falater home tell the jury how they spotted a clue that could easily have been overlooked. Your name, sir? Robert James brunansky. And who do you you work for? City of Phoenix police department. And in what unit are you in? Homicide. While Scott falater is being interviewed down at police headquarters, detectives are finishing up their case back at the house. They went and got a search started searching the garage. You were involved in the search of the garage and the cars. Every box, every bag, and the vehicles were where we actually found the evidence that connected Scott to the murder. Remember, a neighbor testified he saw Scott falater holding his wife's head underwater in the pool, but no one saw what came before that. The stabbing. So, a critical juncture in the trial comes when the evidence is presented about what Scott falater was doing when he supposedly sleepwalks his way toward killing his wife. When detectives go in to search Scott falater's volvo -- They see a piece of a t-shirt sticking out of a compartment in the trunk of the volvo station wagon. Once you opened that up, did you find anything? Yes, I did. Inside that compartment, they find the mother lode of evidence. What did you find? A black plastic trash bag. Anything in and around this black plastic trash bag? It was not exhibit "A." It was exhibit 15, the most innocent thing you can possibly imagine, a tupperware container. A tupperware container that had articles of clothing within them that looked odd, and then on closer examination, I noticed they had blood stains on them also. And that's where they found the clothes that he had been wearing, apparently, when he stabbed her. So what did you find inside of this tupperware container once you opened it? A hunting-type knife which was blood stained. Do you recognize it? Uh-huh. What is it? It is the hunting knife that was found inside the tupperware container. That was the murder weapon. Voila. There we are. Everything we're looking for. We just hit the jackpot. One of the strong points of the prosecution was sleepwalkers have no need to hide anything because they don't know that what they're doing is any way out of the ordinary. They're just zombies, essentially, walking the Earth. All of these cases are full of contradictions. They kill somebody they love. They're very hard to understand. The contradictions about his tidiness and untidiness. They were both there. I mean, he left the body. It was obviously floating in the pool. And then he tidies up the clothes, and that makes absolutely no sense. You can't approach it with a sense of logic. And neither can he, poor soul. Now prosecutor Juan Martinez begins to cross-examine the defense sleepwalking experts. Those are your notes, right? Juan Martinez was looking for anything where he could get the expert to cast doubt on his own thoughts. And Juan Martinez was able to effectively do that. The evidence suggests that Scott falater had a pretty busy evening that night, especially for someone who was supposedly asleep. In and out of the house, up and down the stairs, changing clothes before the stabbing and then again after. So, now you know that he has changed clothing at least twice and maybe three times. Does that give you even a little bit more pause? It -- just the change of clothes gave me pause. It gave him pause that Scott falater changed clothes. And putting the clothes back in the trunk, which I thought was an unusual featu for sleepwalking. It gave him pause, the intricate way that the clothes were hidden. So getting an expert to raise doubts about his own thoughts was very effective for Juan Martinez. Then the prosecutor calls his own sleepwalking expert to the stand, Dr. Mark pressman. A sleep expert with a sort of street edginess about him. He was completely dismissive of the idea that all of this could have happened while Scott falater was asleep. What is your opinion as to whether or not back on January 16th of 1997 when he stabbed his wife, whether or not the defendant was sleepwalking? I think all the evidence says he was awake. And all the evidence says his behaviors were far too complicated to be sleepwalking So many complex acts happened between the beginning and the end. Almost 45 minutes here. And I've actually broken it down. I have a list of 64 separate behaviors from the beginning to the end. Far too complex, he testified, for someone to do all of those things in his sleep. In your experience do sleepwalkers tend to conceal objects? Is that something they do, generally speaking? Sleepwalkers may misplace items, but to my knowledge sleepwalkers never hide something. And these items were not only hidden, they were, they were packaged neatly. And put in a location where it was impossible for someone else to see them. For the prosecution's sleepwalking expert, the most compelling evidence that Scott falater was awake came after he stabbed his wife. He returned to yarmila's body and dragged her over to the pool, held her under. A second act of violence. The only way that sleep specialists think that violence can happen with a sleepwalker is that somebody confronts them, physically confronts them, gets in their way. That's clearly impossible on the second episode of violence. The victim was laying there, near death. Clearly, she didn't get up and get in his way. When sleepwalkers become violent, they don't go out seeking someone to be violent with. The prosecution had people who are not the best sleepwalking experts. They spoke with excessive certitude, in my opinion, which you would find in someone who really doesn't quite know what he's talking about. In this case, Juan Martinez has everything a prosecutor could ask for. He's got the weapon. He's got an eyewitness. There's just one thing he hasn't got. And it's something he really wants, a motive. And suddenly it seems to appear, a phrase Scott falater used -- unforgivable sin. Whatever this unforgivable sin is, he can't wait to be rid

