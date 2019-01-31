My DNA helped identify my dad as the BTK serial killer: 'I had no idea'

More
Kerri Rawson reacts to learning her DNA helped police catch her father as BTK serial killer: "It felt like an invasion of my privacy."
0:59 | 01/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for My DNA helped identify my dad as the BTK serial killer: 'I had no idea'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60762943,"title":"My DNA helped identify my dad as the BTK serial killer: 'I had no idea'","duration":"0:59","description":"Kerri Rawson reacts to learning her DNA helped police catch her father as BTK serial killer: \"It felt like an invasion of my privacy.\"","url":"/2020/video/dna-helped-identify-dad-btk-serial-killer-idea-60762943","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.