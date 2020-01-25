Transcript for Ed Shin describes how he went down 'the path of the wolf': Part 10

Nine years after he murdered Chris Smith, and about eight months after a jury took less than an hour to find him guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances, Ed shin is back in court with the same judge about to learn his fate. After we get the verdict, you have a sentencing, and each family has an opportunity to either address to court or have an advocate address the court. Shin's mom, Mrs. Shin, her state was very emotional. And she tried to take all the blame. Your honor, my name is Jennifer shin, mother of Edward shin. Please know how sorry I am to both the Smith family and to this court. This is my fault. After college, Edward wants to be a pastor so he could lead children's ministry. I know he wouldn't be here today if I didn't ask him to change his decision. Please mercy my son. Thank you, honor. You know, and I felt sorry for his mom, who was in court every day, but she nose, you know, what his background is. Ed not only ruined our family, but he ruined his own family and his mom and dad's family. It's just a lot of loss. Even in a wrongful conviction, I will ask this court to show me no mercy. I must bear the responsibility of doing so many awful things, and if it means a life of physical suffering, so be it. God put me on this Earth to serve him and gave me every opportunity and talent to tend his sheep. Instead I chose the path of the wolf. The court will sentence the defendant, then, to life without the possibility of parole. He's been leaving wreckage everywhere he's gone. He's like a boat going through the water and instead of a wake of water, it's a wake of destroyed or ruined lives everywhere he goes. We're actually inside the Theo lacy facility, and we're about to interview Ed shin, 16 hours after sentencing. The primary question everybody wants to know, where is Chris' body? How are you doing? A small part of me is relieved because there's some closure now. In court yesterday, you described going down the path of the wolf. When did you begin to choose the path of the wolf? Well, you know, my first job out of college was as a stockbroker. So I'm being conditioned, especially as a young professional, that it's all about the money. Gordon gekko from Wall Street. Greed, for lack of a better word, is good. But there was a difference between greed and crime. Absolutely. And you crossed that line between greed and theft. Because you're making so much money, and then the money's fast, quick. That's addicting. It seemed that you were living a double life. You were this father in California. But in Vegas you were gambling a lot of money, seeing hookers, doing other things. Safe to say that that's true? Yeah. Basically the money you were supposed to use to pay back Joe gray you were sending to the casino. Yes, I did that on a few occasions. June 4, 2010 Chris Smith wants access to the books. Why did you kill him? Got in a fight. There are fights, and then there's killing someone. Yeah, I wasn't trying to kill him. Why did you finish him off? Finish him off? I didn't finish him off. You could have called 911. I was in total panic. What are you supposed to do at that point? You could have said, hey, the guy rushed me. He attacked me. I had no choice but to defend myself. He fell. I was already in a criminal case. You know, had that not been active, I probably would have called 911. But no one's ever going to believe me. These cops aren't going to believe me. So you have this dead body on the floor. What do you do with it? Me personally, I didn't do anything. And so who was the person? I'm not -- I can't talk about that right now. Ed, I mean, you're facing the rest of your life in prison. I am. You are gonna spend the rest of your life in prison it seems if there's no appeal. I am. I'm here against the advice of my attorneys. Now you're holding the location of his body over his parents. I'm not holding it because I don't know it. But you know the person who can get it. Show me the truth

