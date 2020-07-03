Transcript for Federal government’s response to coronavirus: Part 10

We're very, very ready for this. We have had tremendous success beyond what people would have thought. Reporter: As Americans are tested, it is also a test of presidential leadership, and it would be for any president. President trump repeatedly tried to reassure. Offering this before the situation quickly changed. There have been no deaths in the United States at all. Reporter: His critics say downplaying warnings from experts who said it was not a kwef of, if but when. I don't think it's probably inevitable. It probably will recollect possibly will. Reporter: He took the step of closing off travel from China where the disease originated. He and top aides claimed he and his foes were hyping fears. Now the Democrats are politiciing the coronavirus. And this is their new hoax. Reporter: Less than 24 hours after the hoax line, a much different scene at the white house. At this moment we have 22 patients in the United States currently that have coronavirus. Unfortunately, one person passed away overnight. Reporter: The president sitting down with the heads of pharmaceutical companies and top government scientists who interrupted him away fact check as he talked of a vaccine far sooner than possible. Over the next few months you think you will have owe vaccine. Correct. We won't have a vaccine, we'll have a -- You're talking about a year. Reporter: The vice president held daily public briefings with top scientists. Yesterday, a stark admission. We don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward. Reporter: Today, the president approved emergency funding for the fight. Later sounding upbeat as he toured the CDC in Atlanta. I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Reporter: Always have to strike a balance with warnings, but critics say it's been a shaky start. We saw the moment with the president and Dr. Fauci. Is the white house saying anything about trying not to have the mixed signals? Reporter: The president put vice president Mike pence in charge, and what he's doing, pence, is holding these press conferences every day, the briefings with top health officials and government scientists. As you know, those press briefings are something we haven't seen in quite some time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.