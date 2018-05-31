Transcript for Female truck drivers say sexual harassment in industry is widespread

Being defeated he's dragging. And so we'll. The word to describe it at patent Mary trying I can't. He went close to carrying and I started grabbing on retract his son needs pull off my clothes constant battle of no no get off me no. Thank you can initiatives that he found the car offering. Some I would school it is worth eight million AC one of those still. I was always aware in mind the outlook running out. Had been put off the truck before. One this week with a guy. He left me out in the middle of nowhere. I'm speaking in house for women people are afraid to talk. And so what's going on. I'm trying to help them. Maybe some well come out.

