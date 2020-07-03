Transcript for On the front line of fighting the coronavirus: Part 8

Next tonight here on this live edition of the "20/20," fighting fears on the front lines. Right now in hospital emergency rooms across the country and new York City. I want to bring in an E.R. Drr in charge of preparedness at 18 affiliated hospitals here in the New York area. Doctor, thanks for joining us. I want to get to the bottom line. There's been so ch talk about whether or not there's enough testing kits across the country. Do you have the test kits you need tonight, and are people allowed to come into the E.R. To get tested? If so, who are you deciding to test? Currently all testing is being done through local health departments and the CDC. The test kits were released this week and those were to start preparing to run the labs for yourselves. That's a process that takes validation and ittup of the labs. We're hoping next week to do our own testing. At the moment no one's doing testing other than state and local hospital departments. That's interesting. What are you seeing in the E.R. So far? I'm sure there are a lot of nerves and you have to balance who you treat and who you suggest to be tested. How are you gauging that? So, all decisions of tests are being done in conjunction with speaking to the department of the health. At this point those most at risk for severe disease. Those with a moderate disease, mild flulike illness we haven't been testing. But the testing has been reserved for those people who are at most risk. Doctor, I know you're prepared every season for the flu. Are you seeing anything atypical now? Do you think you're already starting to see the beginning of this here in New York? Yeah, we're already seeing the beginning of it. There have been a few cases in the area as you know. It's not been overwhelming as far as volume, although there's a lot of anxiety. Dr. Deangelo work appreciate what you're doing on the front lines. Jen, how do you know when it's time to get to the emergency room or your doctor right away? We've mentioned the temperature, 100,.4, but what else should you be looking for? I think the other thing is people shouldn't try to be their own doctor or nurse here. You should be in communication with your doctor. But I was just talking to Dr. Simone wiles. You're an infectious disease specialist from right outside Boston. Tell me how you're telling people to go through the situation, whether they should stay home or come in. The patients we try to get in the hospital are those that have symptoms -- having a hard time breathing, high fevers, having a hard time taking care of themselves at home. So you want to come in because we want to assess you to see how you're doing. Certainly someone with a weakened immune system, who's pregnant, with chronic or preexisting medical conditions those are people you want to see in the hospital. Absolutely, and you don't want them to be at home. It's important to remember the E.R.S are treating people. Thanks to the whole team over there. More questions to come. When we come back we'll take you into one of the testing labs you heard Dr. Deangelo talking about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.