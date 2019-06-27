Transcript for What happened inside Texas bank during robbery

What we're seeing here is two suspects have arrived on the scene. And they have on borrowings yes. Like to structure our or street crossing guards are there. This first thing as set out to me were the bright orange constructionist they had on. Knight thought to myself for a split second when he thinks one man has the trainers mask and as things. Another man is wearing a fake my steps they're wearing blue latex gloves one of the man. Is brands a gun and. A. This is a bank robbery give me all your money into this is a robbery older suspect takes controlled room. He's got to work immediately you know. Halts detailed account when he jumps the counter to take over robbery. One of the men rushes toward a teller. And says give me everything you've got I've got bills to pay. What goes through banker's mind when the robbery. Here is to do if they pay equity they have guns. One of the pillars action news they groups who have. Bait money into the back this is money with the serial numbers recorded so the cops are able to Trace. It was pretty brave over par excellence and to counter at one of them rounded up everybody and in the office. He conceded he goes directly improve the bank man. She's in short she's the one this. She becomes instantly aware that there's a robbery taking place she'd. Activates are.

