The serial bank robber who disturbingly recruited his own son and daughter to help him during a string of holdups has learned his fate. Scott would have almost certainly been convicted at trial. He was facing up to 99 years. He would've been convicted on all counts, and got a maximum sentence. He did a very smart thing, taking a plea deal. How do you plea to the offense? Guilty. Are you pleading guilty freely and voluntarily? Yes, sir. I hereby find you guilty of the offense of aggravated robbery which is a first degree Scott Catt took a deal to avoid trial and the potential of life in prison. He was sentenced to 24 years behind bars. After the sentencing, Scott is asked about the impact that his actions have had on his kids, and he seems to get genuinely emotional. They're pretty strong. They'll be fine. It won't be easy for them. They've worked hard, they know how to do it. Hayden Catt took his own plea deal and was sentenced to ten years behind bars. What do you expect prison life to be like? Hell, as close to hell on Earth as you can get. Abby took a plea deal for five years behind bars. How do you plea to the offense? Guilty. Five years for an aggravated robbery conviction is a good deal for her. It's clear that prosecutors and the judge believed she was the least culpable of the three. It breaks my heart that ultimately I'm the one that sent my sister to prison. Do you think that you two can be close again after this? Oh, this will never come between me and my sister. And she forgives you. I haven't asked her to forgive me. I think that the possibility that she might not is, is too scary a thought for me to think about. If your father were right here, Hayden, what would you say to him? Uh, you know, I'd tell him that I forgive him and that I don't want him to carry this burden around with him for the rest of his life. And his sister tells me , she feels the same way. Is what your dad did to you, is that forgivable? I've forgiven him because I have to forgive him so I can start to live a normal life. I don't want hate, anger, and any of that in my heart. Now the three of them, father, son and daughter are in the same jail, but they're separated. For Abby, who tells me that her brother is her best friend and her soul mate, being separated from Hayden is devastating. I think we both hate to see each other in this situation, and there's just nothing we can do for each other. You know, I just, I feel like I can't help him, and I, I can't comfort him and it makes me sad. So as we're sitting there interviewing Abby, we've got a surprise for her. Boom, just boom it. So you may notice something's happening. Yeah. Sheriff Troy Nehls makes this unprecedented gesture. He's allowing Abby and Hayden to meet. This just doesn't happen. So with the help of the sheriffs, we asked if we might be able to bring Hayden here for you to see him. If you're okay with that. I thought you might like that. So they're going right out, and he's going to sit here, look at that smile. How long has it been since you've seen him? Um, since I've talked to him, a year. Jailhouse rules are strict, Hayden is brought in shackled hands and feet, and the rules say no touching, but Hayden and Abby just can't seem to help themselves. Hey, Abby. Are you doing okay? Yes. Okay. I'm just happy to see you. Yeah, me too. Abby, I'm sorry, okay? I don't blame you for anything, Hayden. Just know that I love you forever. I love you too. I don't blame you for anything. Nothing. Okay. And I want you to know that. We can see the future now, how it's -- Yeah. And it's going to be okay. Yeah. And we'll get to be a normal brother and sister again. Yeah, right. I love you. I love you too. Can I give him a hug? No, I can't hug you. No? No. It's going to be a long time until I see you. I know. I know I can take care of myself, so I just worry about you, Abby. I'm fine. And then we get the sign from the sheriff, they can hug. If you guys want to give each other a hug, the sheriff says it's okay. Really? Oh. Oh. It could be ten years before they see each other again, and if you listen closely, that's the sound our mics pick up of their hearts beating. When I heard that heartbeat, I said to myself, "Please, please, somehow let them move ahead and break the chains of that father and live to have happy lives." It's just going to be a couple years until I can see you. When they asked me is it okay for Abigail to hug her brother Hayden, I felt why not, they were kind of desperate souls there at that point in time. I don't want you to go. I know. Thank you for the hug, I needed it. I know. All right, we're going to have to come back. All right. Abby, be strong, okay? I love you. I love you too, okay? Abby, I love you too. I'll see you soon, okay? Okay, bye. Allowing them to touch and hug that way I felt was in many ways the beginning of some sort of a healing, there is a life thread between those two kids and even between the two kids and their father, still. You know how a lot of people see a program on television, and they go, "Oh, that's so sad." And then they forget about it? That's not what happened. Turns out a "20/20" viewer who actually works at the jailhouse saw the program. Tonight O the unbelievable story of a father and her kids -- She saw Abby. Decided to open up her house and her heart to her, taking her in after her sentence was up. Fairy tale ending, right?

