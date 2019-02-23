Hunt begins for armed driver as he continues to pick up Uber customers: Part 4

More
Jason Dalton switched cars and told his wife: "I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do, but when you watch the news... you'll know that it was me," according to prosecutor Jeff Getting.
5:40 | 02/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hunt begins for armed driver as he continues to pick up Uber customers: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61251309,"title":"Hunt begins for armed driver as he continues to pick up Uber customers: Part 4","duration":"5:40","description":"Jason Dalton switched cars and told his wife: \"I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do, but when you watch the news... you'll know that it was me,\" according to prosecutor Jeff Getting.","url":"/2020/video/hunt-begins-armed-driver-continues-pick-uber-customers-61251309","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.