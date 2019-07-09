Husband at center of love triangle murder-suicide describes meeting his wife: Part 1

Mark and Jennair Gerardot were teens when they met, and young adults when they married in 1993. Together they would move to different states and navigate the ups and downs of marriage.
7:15 | 09/07/19

