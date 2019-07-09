-
Now Playing: Man in love triangle murder-suicide speaks out
-
Now Playing: Man speaks out on 2018 love triangle murder-suicide case: 'I'm not over the shock.'
-
Now Playing: Husband in Main Line case: ‘I forgive Jennair for what she did to me’: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Husband in love triangle murder-suicide falls for new boss: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Husband uncovers wife’s plan to kill woman he was having an affair with: Part 5
-
Now Playing: The moment husband realized wife had killed his girlfriend: Part 4
-
Now Playing: How wife in love triangle murder-suicide case discovered husband’s affair: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Husband at center of love triangle murder-suicide describes meeting his wife: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Chaplain recalls visiting Mark Gerardot after wife killed girlfriend and then herself
-
Now Playing: Jennair Gerardot's reaction to her husband’s affair
-
Now Playing: Mark Gerardot says he's still working on forgiving himself after wife's murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: The final text messages wife sent before carrying out secret murder-suicide plan
-
Now Playing: What husband learned about wife's plan to murder his girlfriend and kill herself
-
Now Playing: Wife secretly records husband's conversations after suspecting affair
-
Now Playing: Where the Catt family is today: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Abby Catt struggles with life after jail time for robbery: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Strangers step in to help Abby Catt adjust to life after her conviction: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Hayden and Abby Catt reunite after sentencing for robbery: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Scott Catt tries to manipulate his kids to do more time in prison: Part 7