Transcript for What husband learned about wife's plan to murder his girlfriend and kill herself

I had to know myself how should this off Washington. Work starts pouring through Jen Ayers being statements phone records computer backup and what he finds. Is almost impossible to believe. Those listening devices marked found earlier were just the tip of the iceberg does scope of her surveillance. Was far more than mark could ever happen. She had told me at some point the dog audio recordings had been destroyed or given to an attorney. And then to see them off hundreds of hours of recordings. She took all my jackets and had devices that she was cycling in and out there they should we take it back out and and so back and downloaded this should come after weeks. Then she actually transcribed every word and notebooks. There were 120.

