Inside the jail where prominent New Jersey doctor was held

More
20/20's Deborah Roberts enters the Hudson County jail where Dr. James Kauffman was held on charges of murdering his wife before he committed suicide
1:01 | 06/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the jail where prominent New Jersey doctor was held
It's been a long strange trip for doctor Jim Coffman from a plush suburban cul-de-sac. To the Hudson county jail this new home a six point nine for itself like this. This is talking about hundred. Oh the inmates many considered violent and dangerous to adopt department's news. Neighbors as he awaited his trial in a facility just across the river from New York City. Each of wire to get a look inside these tight quarters unless you're an inmate. The corrections officers agreed to take in San. Calling that fateful morning. Just after serving doctor Kaufman practice they made a grim discovery the doctor was dead hanging himself with a laundry court. I was Stein blood bats in retrospect that's what convinces me now more than ever. That he understood that the end was near cumulus did it all with yes I think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56062389,"title":"Inside the jail where prominent New Jersey doctor was held","duration":"1:01","description":"20/20's Deborah Roberts enters the Hudson County jail where Dr. James Kauffman was held on charges of murdering his wife before he committed suicide","url":"/2020/video/inside-jail-prominent-jersey-doctor-held-56062389","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.