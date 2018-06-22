Transcript for Inside the jail where prominent New Jersey doctor was held

It's been a long strange trip for doctor Jim Coffman from a plush suburban cul-de-sac. To the Hudson county jail this new home a six point nine for itself like this. This is talking about hundred. Oh the inmates many considered violent and dangerous to adopt department's news. Neighbors as he awaited his trial in a facility just across the river from New York City. Each of wire to get a look inside these tight quarters unless you're an inmate. The corrections officers agreed to take in San. Calling that fateful morning. Just after serving doctor Kaufman practice they made a grim discovery the doctor was dead hanging himself with a laundry court. I was Stein blood bats in retrospect that's what convinces me now more than ever. That he understood that the end was near cumulus did it all with yes I think.

