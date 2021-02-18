Transcript for Inside the police sting operation to arrest Margaret Rudin

We came up with kind of a unique sting operation or prior hero which for us very law enforcement officer. Posed as a pizza delivery man. We are blessed to have gone a domino assured the dominoes had. And the rest of us came with Joseph Thabeet go one of the spears. Gained peacefully through. File that this is to her problem which is the second floor until could be proceeded to knock on the door. When he sent. Patron there on and I went to Joe's bedroom and I said. Cancer isn't your step back when you do because it's going to be leaks that assumes the door opens. We rushed in and first person I came to was excellent and you. That will quickly shifted them pass into the next guy he came in like gangbusters. When they're coming down this narrow hallway. And your community events to you have to have a solid ground monster. And then took the skill yet. Receded about eight or feet to see veterans who battled. We'll open the door it was his humility that idea of the step back in particular. Match. An immediate. Young he just Highway Patrol. Some wonderful him he came in any sense of humor and massive of course I am he million. It's a good you with us of all my issues yet it's about Las Vegas at that point she was placed in in the handcuffs with the wishes whatsoever. People who call this the vehicle and simple she looked. Upon her arrest. Ball. And then she had Pollard. Things scattered all over the room grew to include wigs. Came across several IDs. She took deliberate and proactive measures to conceal her identity. People Revere are absolutely stunned beyond belief when it came out that she was warrant for murder in Las Vegas with here's a sweet though lady.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.